Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces early participation in the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 7 October, 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced its early participation in the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, a visionary initiative aimed at offering internship opportunities to one crore young Indians in the country’s top 500 companies over the next five years.

Amongst the first in the country to partake in this scheme, Alembic has already listed 125 internship positions, spanning key technical areas within the company.

Alembic is excited to it join this national initiative to nurture young talent and provide hands-on experience. The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme aligns with Alembic HR’s commitment to skills development and building a future-ready workforce, and compliments its FreshWave initiative of hiring entry level talent from campus (Alembic this year hired more than 300 entry-level professionals as part of FreshWave.).



The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme benefits both interns, who gain practical industry exposure, and the company, as it engages with and mentors the next generation of potential talent.

The internships offered by Alembic encompass multiple functions including Production, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Engineering, etc.

Eligible candidates will be able to log into the governmental portal to register for the positions from October 12, 2024 onwards.







MENAFN08102024005232011781ID1108756110