Ashok Leyland Commences delivery of AVTR 55T Electric and BOSS Electric vehicles to Billion Electric Mobility

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th October 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today with Billion Electric Mobility (member of Group BillionE), flagged off its AVTR 55T Electric, BOSS 19T Electric, and BOSS 14T Electric trucks. This flag-off marks the commencement of the delivery of Electric trucks by Ashok Leyland to the BillionE Group.

The vehicles were flagged off by Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, Billion E-Mobility & ChargeZone, in the presence of Dr. N Saravanan, CTO; Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV; and Mr. Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer from Ashok Leyland and Mr. Sanjeev Kulkarni, CTO, BillionE; Ravindra Mohan, COO, ChargeZone and Mr. Mustafa Wajid, Member of Board, BillionE.

BillionE has placed a large order of 180 Electric Vehicles - BOSS Electric Truck and AVTR 55T Electric Tractor with Ashok Leyland.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is proud of its partnership with BillionE Group as we commence deliveries of our AVTR 55T Electric Tractor and BOSS ICV Electric trucks. We are equally proud that in both BOSS and AVTR electric platforms, we have packed the most advanced and premium features making these products way superior in performance and TCO. BOSS Electric is India’s first and only electric truck in the ICV range, and AVTR 55T Electric Tractor is the first 4x2 Tractor to be commercially offered by an Indian CV manufacturer. Ashok Leyland remains committed in pushing the boundaries of innovation to lead the shift to green mobility, offering cutting-edge technologies and outstanding customer experience."

Mr. Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, Billion E-Mobility & ChargeZone said, “As we build our energy transition platform BillionE, an integrated mid-mile Electric Truck Platform as a collaboration between our group companies Billion E-Mobility and CHARGE ZONE, we embark on a journey together towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow, we thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced Electric vehicles – AVTR 55T Tractor and BOSS, enabling us to take forward our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.”

The vehicles flagged off by Ashok Leyland are designed to provide advanced performance, safety, and efficiency. The battery packs, positioned at the frame level ensuring compatibility with commonly used trailers and superstructures, come with IP67 protection to safeguard against water and dust ingress. The vehicles are equipped with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety. The vehicles also feature simultaneous dual-gun charging for faster recharging and are equipped with the widely used Common Charging Standard 2 (CCS2).





MENAFN08102024005232011781ID1108756109