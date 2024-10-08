Zee 24 TAAS To Host 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे' Conclave On 9Th October

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 TAAS, Maharashtra's premier Marathi news channel, is all set to host the most-awaited 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे,' conclave, a transformative event dedicated to celebrating the state's remarkable achievements while envisioning a bold future. Scheduled for 9th October 2024, Wednesday, this highly anticipated event will convene prominent leaders, experts, and thought leaders to engage in dynamic discussions on Maharashtra's potential as a powerhouse of strength, opportunity, innovation, showcasing its role as a catalyst for change in India.



Maharashtra has established itself as a leader across various sectors, and the upcoming 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे' conclave by Zee 24 TAAS will shine a spotlight on the state's remarkable contributions to the nation. This on-ground event will showcase Maharashtra's pioneering achievements in job creation, industrial growth, and educational advancements, positioning it as a frontrunner in providing equal opportunities for its youth. The conclave will feature engaging panel discussions centred on transformative changes in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, offering attendees valuable insights into how Maharashtra is cultivating a robust ecosystem for youth empowerment and innovation. Additionally, it will also highlight the state's prominent role as the entertainment capital of India, celebrating its significant impact on film, television, and digital media while addressing the challenges and opportunities present in the evolving job market.



The conclave will be graced by notable dignitaries, including political leaders and sector experts from across Maharashtra. They will share their insights on the innovative policies and initiatives that are driving the state's progress and enhancing its global competitiveness. Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Maharashtra stands as a beacon of progress, and this conclave will highlight the transformative initiatives that are empowering our youth. By facilitating meaningful conversations among key stakeholders at महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे, we aim to inspire actionable solutions that will empower the youth and foster economic development throughout Maharashtra."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added, "This conclave reflects Zee Media's mission to engage with critical issues that impact our nation. By spotlighting Maharashtra's advancements in education, industry, and entertainment, we hope to inspire collective action that will further strengthen the state's leadership on the national stage. Through collaboration and innovation, we can harness the potential of our youth and ensure Maharashtra remains a leader in India's growth story."



The 'महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे' conclave promises to be an influential event, offering a unique opportunity to engage with decision-makers who are shaping the state's destiny. By nurturing dialogue and collaboration, this conclave will serve as a catalyst for reinforcing Maharashtra's position as a leader in education, industry, and entertainment, ultimately empowering its youth and driving the state toward a prosperous and dynamic future.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

