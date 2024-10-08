Another Migration Caravan Sets Forth On Way To Shusha
The order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is duly being
implemented. Thus, this morning, the next migration caravan was
sent to the city of Shusha, the honour and cultural capital of
Azerbaijan.
The caravan of families temporarily settled in hostels,
sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and
administrative buildings in different areas of the country left on
October 8 from Garadagh district of Baku city.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that at this
stage, 16 families - 60 people - were moved to the city of
Shusha.
As a result of Azerbaijan's great victory under the leadership
of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, IDPs
could return to their homeland safely and with dignity after 30
years. Residents of the city of Shusha, who returned to their
homeland, thanked President Ilham Aliyeva and First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care.
They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army,
our heroic soldiers and officers, who freed our land from
occupation and wished mercy to our martyrs who died for the
Motherland, and patience to their families.
Recall that until now permanent settlement of 220 families, i.e.
823 people, has been resettled in Shusha.
