CIDCA: China Sends Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- China announced on Tuesday that it sent emergency humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help in medical assistant efforts.

According to Xinhua news agency, China will provide emergency humanitarian aid under the request from the Lebanese government.

Spokesperson of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Li Ming affirmed that the situation in Lebanon has escalated recently, and explosions of communication devices and occurring in various parts of Lebanon have resulted in a large number of casualties.

The Israeli occupation forces had been on a long ruthless military campaign targeting the Gaza Strip and recently turned its attention on to Lebanon via bombarding the southern region of the country, resulting in deaths, injuries, and overall destruction. (end) slq

