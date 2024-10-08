Invitation - Presentation Of Husqvarna Group's Report For The Third Quarter 2024

to the webcast:



To join the telephone conference:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website: .



For additional information, please contact:



Investors

Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 702 100 451

[email protected]



Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications

+46 727 15 77 85

[email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4047834

The following files are available for download: