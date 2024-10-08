Invitation - Presentation Of Husqvarna Group's Report For The Third Quarter 2024
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will publish its third quarter results on October 23, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.
Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
For additional information, please contact:
Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected]
Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected]
