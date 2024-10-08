Congress Celebrates Prematurely, Ends Up Disappointed: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta, commenting on Congress' early celebrations during the initial counting phase in Haryana followed by BJP taking the lead, remarked that always celebrate prematurely and end up with disappointment.

"The results are decided by the people. Congress, which has always opposed exit polls, was celebrating prematurely by distributing sweets but ended up with disappointment. If victory comes today, it will be a victory for EVMs, the Election Commission, and the people of the country, particularly the people of Haryana," said the BJP spokesperson, further adding that whatever the mandate, "we will humbly accept it and move forward. This arrogance displayed by Congress leaders who are against the democratic process and their raising questions against the Election Commission and EVMs is wrong."

He further added: "The people of Haryana have shown their strength and chosen the BJP. Our party will form the government with a full majority."

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader emphasised: "The work and development carried out by the BJP in the region have been reflected in the results. I urge Congress to not raise baseless questions against the EVMs or the Election Commission following today's outcome."

The counting of votes for the 90-member Haryana Assembly began at 93 counting centres across all 22 districts. Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that two counting centres have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi Assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 constituencies.

To oversee the counting process, 90 counting observers have also been appointed by the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the counting of votes started for all 90 Assembly constituencies in 20 districts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, as per recent countings NC is leading on 40 seats with Congress on eight seats which makes them 48 in total.