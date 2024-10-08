Enemy Fires 39 Times At Border Areas Of Sumy Region On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 7, the Russian attacked the border communities of the Sumy region 39 times using various types of weapons, with a total of 143 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.



“The Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhba, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske communities came under shelling,” the statement says.

In particular, the invaders attacked the Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske communities with FPV drones.

Russian troops fired mortars and artillery at the Krasnopillia community, as well as attacked it with FPV drones and VOG-type fragmentation munitions.

Injury toll in enemy airstrike on Sloviansk rises to seven

The territory of the Bilopillia community was attacked by FPV drones and guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy shelled it with multiple launch rocket systems and mortars (65 and 10 explosions, respectively).

The Russian army dropped another 15 mines on the Druzhba community.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of October 7, the Russian invaders fired 18 times on the border areas of the Sumy region, with a total of 49 explosions.