Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Recognized Again As A Top Children's Hospital In The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 2024–25 U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals survey ranks the top facilities to help families with children with complex medical conditions find the best medical care



U.S. News & World Report 's 2024–25 Best Children's Hospitals survey ranks Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford:



Top 10 nationwide in three specialties: neonatology, nephrology, and pulmonology

Best in the West: neonatology Tied for the highest-ranked hospital in Northern California

STANFORD, Calif, Oct. 8, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

has once again been recognized among the nation's best pediatric medical centers by the U.S. News & World Report 2024–25 Best Children's Hospitals survey, published today .

The national rankings identify the top 50 pediatric facilities across the country, listing Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford as a pediatric center that continues to deliver high-quality care across multiple specialties and shapes the future of health care and medical research. The hospital is also tied for being the highest-ranking center in Northern California.

"To continue to be recognized as a top children's hospital is a testament to the excellence in specialty care that has come to define Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. We are proud of our dedicated health care providers and staff, who uphold the highest standards of patient care for the children and expectant mothers we care for in the Bay Area and beyond," said Paul A. King , president and CEO of Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

For the ninth consecutive year, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has achieved rankings in all pediatric specialties ranked by U.S. News & World Report. This year's survey also included a new specialty: pediatric and adolescent behavioral health.

Three of the hospital's specialties ranked in the top 10 nationwide: neonatology

(No. 5), nephrology

(No. 7), and pulmonology

(No. 10). The hospital also ranked in cancer , diabetes and endocrinology , gastroenterology and GI surgery , cardiology and heart surgery , neurology

and neurosurgery , orthopedics , urology , and pediatric and adolescent behavioral health .

"We are so grateful for the amazing work our care teams provide to our patients and families," said Grace Lee, MD , chief quality officer

at Stanford Medicine Children's Health. "Whether they're providing tailored treatments for our most vulnerable patients, bringing innovative therapies for complex cases that could not be resolved elsewhere, or going the extra mile to give our families a sense of normalcy while they spend time at the hospital, the providers at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford are world-class. This recognition affirms that."

This is the 20th consecutive year that the hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report surveys. Celebrating 33 years in 2024, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is the youngest institution among the recognized hospitals-the rest of which have been in service between 70 and 165 years.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals and can help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find high-quality medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. Based on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists, the methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.



For more information, visit Best Children's Hospitals by Specialty .

About Stanford Medicine Children's Health

Stanford Medicine Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations

across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. Along with Stanford Health Care and the Stanford School of Medicine, we are part of

Stanford Medicine , an ecosystem harnessing the potential of biomedicine through collaborative research, education, and clinical care to improve health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens .

SOURCE Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

