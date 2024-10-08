One Health Group Receives Multiple Follow-On Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Company has Oversubscribed its Seed Round by more than $500,000

- Albert Di RienzoCAZENOVIA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the months of August and September, One Health Group (OHG) received follow-on investments from the North Texas Angel Network, Old Line Capital Partners, (and its partners), and Total Equine Veterinary Associates, doubling their previous investments in OHG. In addition, a family trust that previously invested in OHG increased its investment by fifty percent, and a new institutional investor, Expanse Venture Partners, invested in OHG. As a result, the Company has oversubscribed its Seed Round, and has closed that round. The Company will be moving into it Series A Fundraising Round in mid November, which it believes will be the final fundraising round required to achieve self-sustainability and revenue growth based on its unique animal health & wellness platform solution offering, called Voyce, and the strong book of business the Company has been building.The Voyce platform solution will transform healthcare for practically any species and any breed via providing animal caregivers contextualized vital signs in a hand-held formfactor as well as a wearable mobile health monitoring solution. OHG's Voyce solution also provides an extensive set of apps that allow animal caregivers to obtain health insights and early diagnostics previously unavailable.About One Health GroupOHG is a medical technology innovator with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market - for animals first (any species, any breed), then human applications. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributable by a lack of health data, OHG has developed an extensively patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked.

Albert J Di Rienzo

One Health Group

+1 315-815-4483

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.