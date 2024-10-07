King Swears In Ababneh As Judicial Council President, Ghazou As Constitutional Court President
10/7/2024 11:23:28 PM
AMMAN - Mahmoud Ababneh was sworn in before his majesty King Abdullah on Monday as President of the Judicial Council, according to a Royal Court statement.
Mohammad Ghazou was also sworn in before the His Majesty as President of the Constitutional Court, while Mohammad Suheimat was sworn in before the King as a member of the Constitutional Court, the statement said.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.
