Abivax Congratulates Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun on Their Nobel Prize for the Discovery of microRNA and its Role in Post-Transcriptional Gene Regulation

PARIS, France, October 7, 2024, 10:00 p.m. CEST – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, is thrilled to extend heartfelt congratulations to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for being awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Their groundbreaking work in the field of microRNA has significantly advanced our understanding of gene regulation and its implications for human health.

Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax, said,“The recognition of Ambros and Ruvkun underscores the importance of microRNA research and its potential to transform therapeutic approaches”. He went on to say“At Abivax, we are proud to be at the forefront of innovative therapies that harness the power of microRNAs. Our lead candidate, obefazimod, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 Trial clinical program for Ulcerative Colitis and a Phase 2B Trial for Crohn's Disease, acts by enhancing expression of microRNA-124 (miR-124), which stabilizes inflammatory pathways to reduce inflammation in patients with chronic inflammatory conditions.”

Didier Scherrer, Chief Scientific Officer at Abivax , stated,“We look forward to further developing obefazimod and contributing to the evolving landscape of treatments for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease with a new mechanism of action, inspired by the pioneering work of luminaries like Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun.”

About Obefazimod

Obefazimod, Abivax's lead investigational drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule that was demonstrated to potentially enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) have generated positive data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022. A Phase 2b clinical trial in Crohn's disease is ongoing, with the first patient enrolled in October 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC is ongoing.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at . Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @Abivax.

Contact:

Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations, Abivax

...

+1 847 987 4878

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business and financial objectives. Words such as“expect,”“plan,”“potential,”“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying the therapeutic potential of Abivax's drug candidates and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) and in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2024 under the caption“Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Current results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

