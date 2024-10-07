(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SIGA Technologies, (“SIGA” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SIGA) on behalf of SIGA stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SIGA has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 23, 2024, after hours, SIGA disclosed that its Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Dr. Jay Varma, had been terminated from his position. On this news, SIGA's stock price fell $0.42, or 5%, to close at $8.01 per share on September 24, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 25, 2024, a secretly recorded video surfaced online, revealing Varma detailing a media“spin” campaign to salvage TPOXX as a treatment for Monkeypox so that investors wouldn't“dump the stock, thinking that the Company is worthless,” despite the admission that“in the United States, the risk [for Monkeypox] is very low.” On this news, SIGA's stock price fell $1.26, or 15.7%, to close at $6.75 per share on September 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SIGA shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

