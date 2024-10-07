UN Concerned Over Evacuation Orders For N. Gaza Residents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) remains "very concerned" that areas north of Wadi Gaza that are increasingly being cut off, compounded by the issuance of evacuation orders for the vast areas there.

"This is putting pressure on more than 400,000 people to move south to Al-Mawasi, an area that is overcrowded, polluted and lacking in the basic services that people need," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, said at a press briefing on Monday.

"Southern Gaza is completely overwhelmed and cannot accommodate more people.

"As of this morning, initial information indicates that more than 50,000 men, women and children have been displaced within northern Gaza, and some patients have left hospitals in the evacuation zone.

"Many others in the north, especially in the Jabalya camp, are trapped in their homes, unable to leave safely. So far, few families have crossed Wadi Gaza heading South," Dujarric noted.

"We and our partners are continuing to not only closely monitor the movement of people, but also to provide displaced families with the necessary assistance as needed.

"However, OCHA stresses that ordering civilians to evacuate does not keep them safe if they have no safe place to go and no shelter, and food, medicine or water to survive.

"OCHA warns that the situation in northern Gaza is increasingly dire - with residential areas being attacked, hospitals ordered to evacuate, and electricity still cut off.

"As heavy bombing and ground operations in the north continue, medical facilities and other essential services there are at risk of shutting down.

"Bakeries are already closing, with workers displaced along with their families. No fuel or commercial goods are allowed in, and aid workers are only able to bring in a trickle of humanitarian aid through Israeli checkpoints in parts of the north.

"Meanwhile in the south, there is no shelter stock as the rainy season approaches, and health supplies are running low.

"Israeli authorities have allocated a single, unsafe road for aid workers to bring in supplies from the Kerem Shalom crossing, where they face active hostilities and violent, armed looting, fuelled by the collapse of public order and safety.

"Nevertheless, we and our partners continue to provide life-saving assistance wherever we can to Palestinians in Gaza.

"UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency) says that since last 7 October, it has provided more than 5.6 million medical consultations across Gaza.

"The agency has also reached nearly 1.9 million people with two rounds of flour over the past year, with nearly 367,000 [families] receiving three rounds of the distributions," the spokesperson added. (end)

