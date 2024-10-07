5 Nominated Members Will Be From BJP: Sofi

“All the nominated members are from the BJP. It is our at the Centre. Whoever is in the government, the (nominated) candidates will also be theirs,” Yousuf said here.

He said the five nominated members include BJP leaders Ashok Kaul, Rajni Sethi, Fareeda Khan, Sunil Sethi and the BJP's J-K Mahila Morcha president.

Asked if the names have been approved, Yousuf said“It has been stamped already. We are already winning five seats.”

The remark came as several parties said they would oppose any move to nominate the five members during the government formation process.

