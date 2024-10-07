5 Nominated Members Will Be From BJP: Sofi
Date
10/7/2024 7:08:52 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the row over the nomination of five members by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP leader Sofi Mohammad Yousuf on Monday claimed that they will be from his party.
“All the nominated members are from the BJP. It is our government at the Centre. Whoever is in the government, the (nominated) candidates will also be theirs,” Yousuf said here.
He said the five nominated members include BJP leaders Ashok Kaul, Rajni Sethi, Fareeda Khan, Sunil Sethi and the BJP's J-K Mahila Morcha president.
Asked if the names have been approved, Yousuf said“It has been stamped already. We are already winning five seats.”
The remark came as several parties said they would oppose any move to nominate the five members during the government formation process.
J&K Poll Outcome Hangs In Balance
Stage Set For J&K Vote Counting Today
