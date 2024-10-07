Ibovespa Edges Up 0.17% As Oil Stocks Rally And Retailers Slump

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock demonstrated resilience on Monday, October 7, 2024, as the Ibovespa climbed 0.17% to close at 132,017.84 points.



This slight increase of 226.29 points marked the second consecutive day of marginal growth for the benchmark index. Trading activity was characterized by initial broad gains followed by constant fluctuations throughout the afternoon.



The Ibovespa reached a daily high of 132,942.57 points and a low of 131,676.47 points, with the final outcome remaining uncertain until the closing minutes.



The total trading volume for the day amounted to R$18.1 ($3.3) billion, indicating active market participation. In the currency market, the commercial dollar strengthened by 0.55%, closing at R$5.48 against the Brazilian real.



Meanwhile, DI rates predominantly declined across the yield curve, reflecting shifting investor sentiments and economic expectations.







Several key stocks influenced the day's performance. Petrobras (PETR4) emerged as a top performer, rising 1.40% on the back of higher oil prices.

Stock Market Performance

The company's stock has gained over 6.5% this month alone. Other oil-related companies also fared well, with PRIO (PRIO3) increasing by 1.61%, Petrorecôncavo (RECV3) advancing 0.98%, and Brava (BRAV3) closing up 2.39%.



Vale (VALE3) managed to gain 0.88%, despite facing a temporary production interruption at its Onça Puma facility. The banking sector showed positive results, with Bradesco (BBDC4) up 0.93% and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) rising 0.66%.



Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) ended 0.26% higher after initial losses, while Santander (SANB11) gained 0.21%. However, not all stocks shared in the day's gains. B3 (B3SA3), the stock exchange operator, fell 1.86%, acting as a significant drag on the index.



Hapvida (HAPV3) declined by 1.24% and was among the most traded stocks of the day. The retail sector faced broad losses, with Carrefour (CRFB3) dropping 5.27%, marking the largest decline among Ibovespa components.



Other retailers also struggled, with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) down 1.44%, Assaí (ASAI3) falling 2.87%, and Lojas Renner (LREN3) decreasing by 2.26%.

Key Factors Shaping Market Outlook

Investors are closely monitoring several factors that could impact market performance in the coming days. The release of September's IPCA inflation data in Brazil, scheduled for Wednesday, will provide insights into the country's economic health.



Additionally, the Focus survey showed a slight increase in 2024 inflation expectations, rising from 4.37% to 4.38%.



On the political front, Gabriel Galípolo's confirmation hearing for the Central Bank presidency, set for Tuesday, could influence market sentiment and future monetary policy expectations.



The outcome of recent municipal elections, which saw strong performances from centrist parties, is also being factored into market analyses.



Globally, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East continue to impact oil prices, with Brent crude returning to the $80 range. This development has raised concerns among central banks about potential inflationary pressures.



U.S. stock markets closed in negative territory, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting minutes and September Consumer Price Index data later in the week.



As the week progresses, market participants must remain vigilant, navigating a complex environment influenced by both domestic and international factors.



The interplay of political shifts, economic data releases, and global events will likely continue to shape market dynamics in the days ahead.

