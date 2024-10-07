Dollar Rises To R$5.48 As Treasury Yields Climb And Fed Rate Cut Bets Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar closed higher on Monday, October 7, as investors reassessed their expectations for interest rate cuts.



The greenback gained strength against the Brazilian real and other emerging currencies. This shift came as Treasury yields climbed in response to changing market sentiment.



The spot dollar ended the day at R$5.4865, up 0.55% from the previous close. On the B3 exchange, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.71% to 5,504.50 points. These movements reflected broader trends in global currency markets.



Early in the session, the dollar briefly dipped, continuing Friday's downward trend. It reached a low of R$5.4204 at 9:23 AM, down 0.66%.



However, the currency soon reversed course and began to climb against the real. This upward movement mirrored the dollar's gains against other emerging market currencies.







The dollar's rise aligned with increasing Treasury yields. Investors now see a higher likelihood of a smaller 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November.



This contrasts with the 50 basis point cut made in September. Higher U.S. interest rates typically attract capital flows, strengthening the dollar.

Market Update

Market participants continue to digest Friday's strong U.S. jobs report. The economy added 254,000 non-farm jobs in September, far exceeding expectations of 140,000. This robust employment data suggests a lower risk of recession and may influence future Fed decisions.



Geopolitical tensions also supported the dollar. Israel intensified its air and ground offensive in Gaza, marking the first anniversary of the conflict. This escalation added a layer of uncertainty to global markets, often benefiting safe-haven currencies like the dollar.



Despite the upward pressure, the dollar failed to break above R$5.50. Traders noted this level as a technical resistance point that often triggers sell orders.



In addition, the Brazilian Central Bank sold all 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts offered to roll over the November 1, 2024 maturity.



As markets look ahead, investors will focus on upcoming U.S. inflation data and unemployment claims. These indicators may provide further clues about the Fed's future interest rate decisions and their potential impact on currency markets.

