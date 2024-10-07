(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global specialty silica market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.22% during the forecast period. Growing applications of precipitated silica in food is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of environment-friendly silica gel products. However, need to comply with stringent regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include

Antenchem, Cabot Corp., Denka Co. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Glassven C.A., Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon, Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., Q Group Holdings Inc., Sinosi Group Corp., Solvay SA, Tosoh Silica Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global specialty silica market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Specialty Silica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5366.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and Brazil Key companies profiled Antenchem, Cabot Corp., Denka Co. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Glassven C.A., Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon, Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., Q Group Holdings Inc., Sinosi Group Corp., Solvay SA, Tosoh Silica Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Driver

The specialty silica market is witnessing significant advancements as manufacturers focus on research and development to create eco-friendly silica gel products. Nantong OhE Chemicals recently introduced Eco Blue Silica Gel, which lacks cobalt dichloride and cobalt chloride, common pollutants in allochroic silica gel products. These chemicals contribute to water pollution and harm aquatic life. Other manufacturers are also developing silica gel products with reduced percentages of these chemicals, driving the market growth towards environmentally sustainable solutions.



The Specialty Silica market is witnessing significant trends with key players like Nouryon and Imerys leading the charge. Precipitated silica, fused silica, silica gel, colloidal silica find applications in various industries such as agrochemicals, oral care, desiccants, electric vehicles, PVC sheets, optical parts, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. The market is expanding in sectors like EV production, tire sector, and affordable housing. However, the expensive nature of silica products may lead to the exploration of substitute products. The virus outbreak and factory closures have affected the rubber industry, but innovation continues with the development of green tires and fuel-saving tires. Companies like Lion Electric and the House Democratic Committee's 'Build Back Better' plan are focusing on electric automobiles, creating new opportunities. In industries like paints, coatings, and construction, silica remains an essential ingredient.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The Specialty Silica Market faces significant challenges due to the health hazards associated with silica, a carcinogenic agent linked to lung and throat cancer, as well as other diseases such as silicosis, kidney diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

OSHA, the US regulatory authority overseeing worker safety and health, mandates strict guidelines for silica exposure. These include reducing the permissible exposure limit to 50 micrograms per cubic meter, engineering controls, respirators, exposure plans, medical exams, and worker training. Compliance with these regulations, coupled with potential environmental restrictions, may hinder market growth. Silica manufacturers must educate employees about health risks, implement preventative measures, provide protective equipment, and maintain emergency response protocols. These requirements, along with the health concerns, pose significant challenges for the Specialty Silica Market. The Specialty Silica market faces several challenges in various industries.

Nouryon and Imerys, key players in this market, produce different types of specialty silica such as precipitated silica, fused silica, silica gel, and colloidal silica. These products find applications in agrochemicals, oral care, desiccants, electric vehicles, PVC sheets, optical parts, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. However, the market is affected by issues like the expensive nature of specialty silica, substitution by alternative products, and factory closures due to the virus. The rubber industry, a significant consumer, faces challenges from the tire manufacturing sector's shift towards fuel-saving tires and the rise of electric vehicles from companies like Lion Electric. Affordable housing and citizens' needs in paints and coatings, as part of the House Democratic 'Build Back Better' plan, may also impact the market. The automotive vehicles and footwear industries also use specialty silica, adding to the market's complexity. Innovations in EV production and green tires are expected to shape the future of this market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This specialty silica market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Rubber

1.2 Personal care

1.3 Food feed and agriculture

1.4 Inks paints and coatings 1.5 Others



2.1 Precipitated silica

2.2 Fumed silica

2.3 Colloidal silica

2.4 Silica gel 2.5 Fused silica



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Rubber-

Specialty silica is a crucial ingredient in various industries, notably in the production of rubber products. In tire manufacturing, precipitated silica acts as a reinforcing filler, enhancing fuel efficiency, providing superior tear and tensile strength, and improving cut and chip behavior. It also imparts resistance to abrasion, possesses anti-skid properties, and better dynamic properties, while reducing heat build-up. In the production of rice rollers and conveyor belts, silica optimizes tensile and optimal resistance, offering better reinforcing properties, and imparting better modulus and hardness. In footwear, silica is utilized to improve hardness, provide better transparency, and enhance resistance to abrasion. In battery separators, silica's high porosity, resistance to puncture, flexibility, durability, and low electrical resistivity make it an essential component. In thermoplastic rubber, silica provides better transparency, greater mechanical properties, and resistance to heat aging. Approximately 20% of a vehicle's fuel consumption is attributed to tire rolling resistance. Specialty silica's role in improving rolling resistance and traction, thereby increasing fuel efficiency, is significant. The expanding electronics industry's demand for silica gel, primarily for moisture absorption, further boosts the market's growth. However, the production of fumed silica, which involves releasing corrosive hydrogen chloride gas, is energy-intensive and environmentally hazardous. Consequently, the development of a green alternative to fumed silica from rice hull may limit the growth of the global specialty silica market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Specialty Silica market encompasses a wide range of industries, including rubber, paints, coatings, construction, electric automobiles, and EV production. Silica, a form of silicon dioxide, plays a crucial role in these sectors due to its unique properties. In the rubber industry, it enhances the performance of tires by improving grip and durability. In the paint and coatings sector, it acts as a thickener and extender. In the construction industry, it is used as a desiccant and in the production of PVC sheets. In the electric vehicle industry, silica is used in the manufacturing of batteries, fuel cells, and components such as optical parts and semiconductors. The expensive nature of silica has led to the exploration of substitute products, such as nanoclay and nanotubes. The market for specialty silica is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for green tires, fuel-saving tires, and the expansion of the tire manufacturing industry. The pharmaceutical and packaged food industries also utilize silica as a stabilizer and anti-caking agent, respectively. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a minimal impact on the demand for specialty silica due to its essential nature in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Specialty Silica market is witnessing significant growth due to its wide applications in various industries. Silica, in the form of precipitated, fused, silica gel, and colloidal, is extensively used in rubber, paints, coatings, construction, electric automobiles, and EV production. In the tire sector, silica enhances fuel efficiency and improves tire performance in electric vehicles. Innovative companies are developing affordable housing using silica in construction materials, catering to the needs of citizens. The paints and coatings industry uses silica for enhancing the durability and quality of their products. The House Democratic Party's "Build Back Better" initiative aims to promote the use of silica in green tires and fuel-saving tires. Nouryon, Imerys, and other key players supply silica to various industries, including agrochemicals, oral care, desiccants, PVC sheets, optical parts, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, packaged food, and more. Despite the challenges posed by the virus and factory closures in the rubber industry, silica's expensive nature and the availability of substitute products continue to drive its demand.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Rubber



Personal Care



Food Feed And Agriculture



Inks Paints And Coatings

Others

Type



Precipitated Silica



Fumed Silica



Colloidal Silica



Silica Gel

Fused Silica

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED