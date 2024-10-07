Stephan Cassaday Named Top 100 Independent Advisor In The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Barron's Ranks Cassaday #19 on 2024 Top 100 Advisor List

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephan Cassaday, Founder, CEO & Chairman of Cassaday & Company, , has been named number 19 on the Nation's Top 100 Independent Advisors List by Barron's.



This is the 17th consecutive year that Cassaday has made this list, and the third honor from Barron's this year:



2024

Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors 2024

Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors

Disclosure: 2024 Top 100 Independent Advisors, 2024 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, and 2024 Top 100 Financial Advisors all awarded by

Barron's. Cassaday doesn't compensate Barron's for any of these awards.



In 1993, at a time when most financial advisors were tied to Wall Street firms, Cassaday broke from industry norms to pursue independence. He founded Cassaday & Company, Inc., with a simple vision: providing objective, client-focused advice free from corporate agendas and interests.

"When I started the firm in 1993, my goal was to create a one-stop shop where all aspects of a client's financial plan are addressed by a dedicated team working together to craft leading-edge solutions that address all of the financial planning process," said Cassaday.

"While the growing demand for our comprehensive, integrated wealth management system has certainly contributed to the firm's success, I'm honored to work alongside an incredible team. To be consistently recognized by Barron's reflects what I have always known – I have the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and talented professionals in our industry."

"We're grateful that our clients recognize our firm's distinguishing factors and honored they continue to place their trust in us."

Methodology

Advisors and their team fill out a 100+ question survey about their practice, with a focus on three major categories: assets, revenue, and quality of practice. In each category, Barron's does multiple sub-calculations with their proprietary formula. Investment returns aren't a component of the rankings, as returns are largely dictated by clients' risk tolerance and goals. More on Barron's methodology

here .

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc.

is an independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with over $5.8 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2024).

Securities offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. , member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered adviser not affiliated with Osaic Wealth, Inc.

