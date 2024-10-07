Global Glycomics Or Glycobiology Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glycomics or Glycobiology Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Glycomics or Glycobiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The glycomics or glycobiology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of glycans in biological systems, expansion of glycan-related database and resources, rise in collaborative research initiatives, advancements in glycan synthesis and engineering, glycan biomarker identification.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glycomics or Glycobiology Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glycomics or glycobiology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to glycan-focused artificial intelligence (ai) and data analytics, expansion in glycobiology-based drug development, integration of glycomics in disease biomarker discovery, personalized medicine and glycan-based therapeutics.

Growth Driver Of The Glycomics or Glycobiology Market

The increase in demand for medicines for the treatment of several severe chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the glycomics or glycobiology market going forward. Chronic diseases are health problems that are usually long-term and can be controlled but not healed. A glycomics study studies changes in glycosylation and its functions, which helps in the development of drugs and related medications for several severe chronic diseases

Which Market Players Are Driving The Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Water Corporation, Aligent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Merck Co. & KgaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, ProZyme Inc., Takara Bio Inc., S-BIO Pte. Ltd., Asparia Glycomics SL, Lectenz Bio, Chemily Glycoscience LLC, Z Biotech LLC, RayBiotech Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Techne Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Bruker Corporation, AMS Bio LLC, Ludger Ltd., CD BioGlyco Ltd., GlycoDiag SAS, Kode Biotech Limited, Glyxera GmBH, Glycomix Ltd., IEC Group Ltd., R&D Systems Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Size?

Major companies operating in the glycomics or glycobiology markets are developing innovative products, such as glycan screening kits, to meet larger customer bases and increase revenue. Glycan Screening Kits are specialized tools designed for comprehensive immunofluorescence detection of glycan expression in tissue sections, enabling researchers to profile and characterize complex glycans in biological systems for insights into disease biomarkers and post-translational protein modifications.

How Is The Global Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Enzymes, Kits, Reagents and Chemicals, Instruments, Carbohydrates

2) By Application: Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Diagnostics, Other Applications

3) By End-user: Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Glycomics or Glycobiology Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Definition

Glycomics, or glycobiology, refers to the study of the structure, biosynthesis, and biology of saccharides (including sugar chains or glycans) that are widely distributed in nature. Glycans are researched in glycobiology for their structure, production, and biology.

Glycomics or Glycobiology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global glycomics or glycobiology market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Glycomics or Glycobiology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glycomics or glycobiology market size, glycomics or glycobiology market drivers and trends and glycomics or glycobiology market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

