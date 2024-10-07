Green Technology And Sustainability Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green and Sustainability Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Green and Sustainability Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The green technology and sustainability market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.28 billion in 2023 to $19.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to investment and funding, renewable energy expansion, corporate sustainability initiatives, waste management solutions, energy efficiency programs, urbanization and sustainable infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The green technology and sustainability market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $44.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer demand for sustainability, energy efficiency improvements, circular economy adoption, corporate sustainability commitments, climate change concerns.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Green Technology and Sustainability Market

The rising demand for eco-friendly products is expected to propel the growth of the green technology and sustainability market in the coming years. Eco-friendly product, or green products, are created, designed, and utilized in a way that has a low environmental effect. Eco-friendly items are essential in green technology since they contribute to sustainable practices and reduce the environmental effects of various activities.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Green Technology and Sustainability Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include General Electric Company, Intelex Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ConsenSys, Salesforce Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Trace Genomics, ENGIE Insight Services Inc., LO3 Energy, Enablon, MineSense Technologies Ltd., Enviance, IsoMetrix Software, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corporation, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Autodesk Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Bloom Energy Corporation, Burcon NutraScience, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size?

Major companies operating in the green technology and sustainability markets are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to hasten the transition to a net-zero economy. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Internet of things (IoT), AI And Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Security, Block-chain

3) By Application: Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air And Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition and Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Green Technology and Sustainability Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Definition

Green technology (GT) and sustainability is a term to define innovative ways to make environmentally friendly changes and as an alternative source of technology that reduces fossil fuels and its effect on the human, animal, and plant health. It is used to conserves natural resources and the environment. The green technology process is used to reduce the amount of waste and pollution that are created during production and consumption.

Green Technology and Sustainability Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global green technology and sustainability market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Green Technology and Sustainability Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on green technology and sustainability market size, green technology and sustainability market drivers and trends and green technology and sustainability market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Energy Storage Systems Global Market Report 2024



Biofuels Global Market Report 2024



Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.