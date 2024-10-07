High Performance Medical Plastics Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.45 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The high performance medical plastics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.96 billion in 2023 to $1.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, regulatory compliance, growing aging population, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing chronic diseases.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global High Performance Medical Plastics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The high performance medical plastics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in emerging markets, increasing focus on sustainability, growing demand for biocompatible materials, shift towards home healthcare, advancements in material biocompatibility.

Growth Driver Of The High Performance Medical Plastics Market

Growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is expected to propel the growth of the high-performance medical plastics market going forward. Emerging economies such as India and China are increasing their spending on healthcare due to the need to improve healthcare infrastructure, improve public health and the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Increased spending allows the population to go for implants and prosthetic procedures which are made from high-performance medical plastics. This in turn increases the use of medical plastics which drives the high-performance medical plastics market forward.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The High Performance Medical Plastics Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Atlas Copco Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Compressors Inc., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Howden UK Limited, Kobelco Construction Machinery America LLC, IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd., Anest Iwata Corporation, Fu Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd., Eaton Compressor & Fabrication Inc., Rotorcomp Verdichter GmbH, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Bauer Kompressoren GmbH, Boge Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Baker Hughes a GE company, Siemens AG, KAESER Kompressoren SE, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Sullivan-Palatek Inc., VMAC Global Technology Inc., Rogers Machinery Company Inc., Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Quincy Compressor LLC, Sullair LLC, Mattei Compressors Inc., Mitsui Seiki (U.S.A.) Inc., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., GHH RAND GmbH, Ceccato Aria Compressa S.r.l., Mark Compressors S.p.A., Hertz Kompressoren GmbH, Airpol Inc., ABAC S.p.A., Worthington Creyssensac S.A., Alup Kompressoren GmbH, Bolaite (Beijing) Compressor Co. Ltd., Fuda Air Compressor Co. Ltd., Kaishan Compressor Co. Ltd., Denair Compressor Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In High Performance Medical Plastics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the high-performance medical plastics market are focused on developing technologically advanced products such as osteoconductive PEEK (polyether ether ketone) to strengthen their market position. It is an implant-grade material that is osteoconductive, meaning it improves fusion between bone and implants.

How Is The Global High Performance Medical Plastics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fluoropolymers (FP), High Performance Polyamides (HPPA), Polyaryletherketones (PAEK), Polyphenylene Sulfides (PPS), Polyetherimide (PEI), Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Polysulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyphenylene sulfide, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Medical Equipment and Tools, Medical Supplies, Drug Delivery, Prosthesis and Implants, Therapeutic System, Other Apllications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The High Performance Medical Plastics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High Performance Medical Plastics Market Definition

High-performance medical plastics are plastics that have high temperature and chemical resistance, biocompatibility, low friction, chemical inertness, and radiation resistance which makes them ideal for medical uses in medical devices and Equipment. They are appropriate for use in a variety of medical devices and equipment due to their special properties, which include biocompatibility, low friction, chemical inertness, non-porosity, and radiation resistance. They are used to make various pumps and valves, medical devices, lab instruments, implants, etc.

High Performance Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global high performance medical plastics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The High Performance Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high performance medical plastics market size, high performance medical plastics market drivers and trends, high performance medical plastics market major players and high performance medical plastics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

