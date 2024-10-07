(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Used Car Market in US

size is estimated to grow by USD 41.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.6%

during the forecast period. Excellent value for money proposition of Used Cars

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars. However,

stringent emission regulations to restrict sales of non-compliant used cars

poses a challenge - Key market players include Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Carvana Co., General Motors Co., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Hertz Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc., and Vroom Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Used car market in us 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Third-party channel sales and OEM channel sales), Product (Mid size, Full size, and Compact size), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Carvana Co., General Motors Co., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc., and Vroom Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Internet's expansion in the US has led to an efficient online marketplace for used cars. Websites like AutoNation enable buyers to purchase used cars online, reaching a larger audience. Sellers benefit from this platform, while websites offer additional services and discounts. After-sales services are available at discounted rates or for free. AutoNation even allows buyers to exchange their old cars for a discount on a new purchase. This convenience and the availability of crucial vehicle information will fuel the growth of the US used car market.



The used car market in the US is witnessing significant trends. Conventional vehicles continue to dominate, but CNG powered and diesel vehicles are gaining traction. Mid-sized and compact SUVs are popular choices for price-sensitive buyers. Offline and online retailing are growing, with digital retailing and AI applications streamlining the buying process. Sustainability is a key concern, with vehicle certification and emissions a focus. OEMs, dealers, rental car agencies, and leasing offices are embracing inventory pooling and value-added services. Depreciation is a challenge for luxury vehicle owners, but car subscription services offer an alternative. Urbanization and the telecom industry are driving online transactions. Unorganized businesses must comply with BS6 norms and emissions regulations. Financing, warranties, and maintenance plans are essential for used car buyers. Pre-owned and second-hand cars remain in demand, with resale value and ownership duration crucial factors. Overall, the automotive industry trends favor digitalization and sustainability.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US has implemented stricter emission norms for passenger cars and commercial vehicles due to increasing air pollution concerns. These new regulations will impact the used car market as many vehicles on the road will be non-compliant. Older cars, particularly pickup trucks, contribute significantly to vehicular emissions, which can cause health hazards due to harmful gases. New vehicles come with advanced emission control systems that adhere to the latest EPA standards. Given that the average car lifecycle is 2-5 years, these new regulations have been implemented within this period, making used cars non-compliant. Pre-2012 EPA standards were less stringent compared to the current ones. As a result, the EPA may impose stringent testing and re-registration protocols for used cars, potentially restricting sales and negatively affecting the used car market's growth. The used car market in the US is a significant business sector, encompassing various sales channels such as auctions and private party sales. Prices in this market can vary, with some dealers offering "no haggle" prices, while others may use certified pre-owned vehicles to assure customers. Extended service agreements and advanced vehicle features like power steering, climate control, and anti-lock brakes add value. Flexibility is key, with tech-enabled options, automotive performance tracking, smartphone applications, and internet connectivity becoming standard. However, high depreciation rates and price sensitivity in certain areas pose challenges. Flexible financing alternatives cater to various customer needs. The dealership network, online sales, and auto marketplaces provide affordability and personal mobility solutions. Automobile manufacturers and franchise dealers offer organized options, while unorganized sales and used passenger cars dominate the unfranchised market. The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles adds complexity, requiring customer intelligence and adaptability.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This used car market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Third-party channel sales 1.2 OEM channel sales



2.1 Mid size

2.2 Full size 2.3 Compact size

3.1 North America

1.1

Third-party channel sales-

The used car market in the US is a significant sector, with numerous buyers and sellers engaging in transactions daily. Dealerships and private sellers offer various makes and models, ensuring a diverse inventory. Prices vary based on factors like vehicle condition, age, and location. Buyers can research extensively using online resources, compare prices, and inspect vehicles before purchasing. The market's size and competition ensure potential for competitive pricing and a wide selection.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The used car market in the US is a significant sector of the automotive industry, catering to the demand for personal mobility solutions that are more affordable than new vehicles. The market is served by a vast dealership network, both physical and online, including auto marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. Used passenger cars, off-lease vehicles, and certified pre-owned vehicles are popular choices, with various options available for luxury vehicles and second-hand cars. Factors like depreciation, ownership duration, and resale value influence the used car market. The rise of car subscription services and online retailing, coupled with urbanization and the telecom industry's advancements, have transformed the landscape. Used car owners, vehicle dealers, rental car agencies, leasing offices, auctions, and private party sales are integral parts of this dynamic market. No haggle prices, extended service agreements, and certified pre-owned vehicles add value for consumers, making the used car market a vital contributor to personal mobility solutions.

Market Research Overview

The used car market in the US is a significant sector of the automotive industry, catering to the needs of price-sensitive buyers looking for affordable personal mobility solutions. The market is characterized by a diverse range of offerings, including used passenger cars, SUVs, mid-sized and compact vehicles, electric, hybrid, conventional, CNG-powered, and diesel models. The market is served through both organized and unorganized channels. Organized channels include dealership networks, franchise dealers, and auto marketplaces, while unorganized channels include private party sales and auctions. The rise of digital retailing and online sales has transformed the used car market, enabling customers to buy and sell vehicles online with ease. Key trends in the used car market include the increasing popularity of SUVs, flexibility in financing and ownership duration, advanced vehicle features, and tech-enabled options. The market is also influenced by automotive industry trends, such as sustainability, emissions, and environmental concerns, with a shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles . Used car owners can benefit from value-added services such as financing, warranties, maintenance plans, and extended service agreements. The market is also influenced by global technology standardization, advanced vehicle performance tracking, and smartphone applications. Despite high depreciation rates, flexible financing alternatives make used cars an attractive option for many consumers. Urbanization and the telecom industry have also played a role in the growth of the used car market, enabling online transactions and digital retailing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Third-party Channel Sales

OEM Channel Sales

Product



Mid Size



Full Size

Compact Size

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED