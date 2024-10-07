Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Todd A. Nigro As New Board Vice Chairman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Holdings (the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH ), the parent company for

that Todd A. Nigro has been unanimously appointed by both boards to Vice Chairman of the Board for GBank Financial Holdings Inc. and GBank, effective August 27, 2024.

The appointment of Todd A. Nigro is an integral part of the Company's and the Bank's business continuity and succession planning. In this new role, Todd will provide strategic leadership and support across the Company's key initiatives, ensuring its continued growth and success in today's competitive financial landscape.

Todd A. Nigro is an accomplished entrepreneur and executive with extensive experience in the development, construction, asset management, and gaming and hospitality sectors. As President of Nigro Development LLC, Todd has overseen the development and management of a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate projects, including master-planned business parks, shopping centers, boutique hotels, medical buildings, and neighborhood taverns featuring restaurant and gaming operations. He holds various licenses in Nevada, including those for contractors, real estate brokerage, property management, and liquor and gaming.

In addition to his business ventures, Todd is deeply committed to community service, having served as both Chairman and Board Member for Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, Inc. He also served as Chairman of the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission and supported the re-development of Downtown Las Vegas through a public private partnership creating affordable housing. Todd holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California School of Business.

Todd A. Nigro expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to step into the role of Vice Chairman at such a pivotal time for GBank. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to continue driving growth and delivering value for our shareholders, clients, and communities."

