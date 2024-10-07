SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Shares Tumble After Mpox Therapy Fails, Chief Medical Officer Terminated - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies is under intense scrutiny over its prior disclosures regarding the potential expansion of its lead product, TPOXX®, to treat Mpox.



The inquiry centers on the company's statements about the likelihood of securing FDA approval to broaden the drug's label. In October 2022, SIGA initiated clinical trials to assess TPOXX®'s safety and efficacy for Mpox treatment in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SIGA's CEO, Diem Nguyen, has consistently emphasized the urgent need for effective therapies like TPOXX® in light of ongoing global health threats. However, recent developments have cast doubt on the company's transparency.

On Aug. 15, 2024, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced that the clinical trial for TPOXX® had failed to meet its primary endpoint. This news sent SIGA's stock price plummeting by nearly 20%.

In a subsequent move that raised further concerns, SIGA abruptly terminated its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jay Varma, on September 23, 2024. The company provided no explanation for the dismissal. This news also sent the price of SIGA shares crashing.

The situation took a more dramatic turn on September 25 when a video surfaced online featuring Varma discussing TPOXX®. While the video's authenticity and date of recording remain unverified, it allegedly captures Varma making statements that : (1)“[w]e also need to keep up the people's belief that the drug works[;]” (2)“[s]o that's why spinning it into the media is helpful[;]” (3)“[y]ou can spin them so that people are [sic] won't like dump the stock thinking that the company is worthless[;]” and (4)“the people that we need to buy it are not going to be as confident because the data doesn't look as strong as it would have if we designed it in a different way.” The price of SIGA shares again fell significantly lower that day.

The revelations have had a significant impact on SIGA's stock price and prompted shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into possible violations of the U.S. securities laws.

“We are looking into whether SIGA Technologies may have misled investors about TPOXX® efficacy for treating Mpox and additional commercial prospects for it,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

