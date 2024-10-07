Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.44 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 16.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hospital capacity management solutions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.46 billion in 2023 to $4.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient safety and quality care, improving healthcare infrastructure, real-time monitoring, financial pressures, focus on patient flow.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hospital capacity management solutions market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital transformation in healthcare, global health challenges, real-time monitoring and analytics, interoperability and integration. M

Growth Driver Of The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel demand for hospital capacity management solutions market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to a type of long-term health condition that typically progresses slowly and persists over an extended period of time. Patients with chronic conditions require recurrent hospitalizations for treatments, monitoring, or exacerbations of their conditions. This can lead to fluctuations in the patient admissions, requiring hospitals to manage and optimize bed capacity effectively.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Share?

Key players in the market include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Infosys Limited, TeleTracking Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Alcidion Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Care Logistic Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., WellSky Corporation, Simul8 Corporation, Change Healthcare, HealthStream Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., JVS Technologies Pvt Ltd., Cerner Corporation, Medworxx Solutions Inc., Optum Inc., Premier Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Capsule Technologies Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Vocera Communications Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the hospital capacity management solutions market are forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their business position in the market. Strategic partnership refers to a formal alliance between two or more entities (such as companies or organizations) that come together to achieve common goals, often with a long-term perspective.

How Is The Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Segmented?

1) By Componenet: Software, Services

2) By Product: Asset Management, Patient Flow Management Solutions, Workforce Management, Quality Patient Care

3) By Mode Of Delivery: On-Premise, Cloud-based

4) By Application: Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Definition

The hospital capacity management solutions optimize the hospital's bed availability to provide sufficient capacity for effective, error-free patient assessment and treatment. This also provides real-time hospital capacity planning and asset tracking, consequently increasing efficiency and reducing hospital expenses.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hospital capacity management solutions market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital capacity management solutions market size, hospital capacity management solutions market drivers and trends, hospital capacity management solutions market major players and hospital capacity management solutions market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

