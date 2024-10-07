Hospital Lights Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hospital lights market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.89 billion in 2023 to $9.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on patient comfort, energy efficiency requirements, surgical precision, regulatory compliance, patient-centric lighting, increased healthcare spending, architectural and aesthetic considerations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hospital Lights Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hospital lights market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in healthcare facilities, enhanced control systems, sustainable lighting practices, lighting design for behavioral health spaces, customization for different hospital spaces, compliance with lighting standards.

Growth Driver Of The Hospital Lights Market

Growing demand for infection control in hospital is expected to propel the growth of the hospital lights market. Infection control refers to the policies and procedures put in place to control and reduce the spread of infections in hospitals and other healthcare settings, with the primary goal of lowering infection rates. The connection between infection control and hospital lights is around the usage of lighting technology that can aid in the reduction of hospital infection rates.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Hospital Lights Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Zumtobel Group, Wolfspeed Inc., Signify N.V., Acuity Brands Inc., Steris plc, Skytron LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Hubbell Incorporated, KLS Martin Group, Brandon Medical Co. Ltd., Best Lighting Products Inc., Herman Miller, TLV Co. Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Ltd., Kenall Manufacturing, Planmeca OY, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Medifa, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Eaton Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Cooper Lighting Solutions, Dialight plc, LEDVANCE GmbH, McKesson Corporation, Stryker Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Hospital Lights Market Overview?

Major companies operating in hospital lights market focusing on strategic investment. Strategic investments are those undertaken by individuals or businesses to earn stable, long-term returns while also gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

How Is The Global Hospital Lights Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Troffers, Surface-Mounted Lights, Surgical Lamps, Other Products

2) By Technology: Fluorescent, LED, Renewable Energy, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Patient Wards And ICUs, Surgical Suites, Examination Rooms, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hospital Lights Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hospital Lights Market Definition

Hospital lights are lights made from durable material to be used in medical facilities for the safety of the people who are working in the building.

Hospital Lights Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hospital lights market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hospital Lights Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital lights market size, hospital lights market drivers and trends and hospital lights market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

