Dark Horse Cannabis Announces Acquisition Of Greenlight Dispensary In West Helena, Arkansas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse Cannabis, a leading in the cannabis known for crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other various cannabis products, is excited to announce the of Green Light Dispensary in West Helena, Arkansas. The store will be transitioned to operate under the Speakeasy by Dark Horse brand in October while the West Helena location at 2000 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Helena, AR 72342 serves as a temporary site before relocating permanently to Brinkley, Arkansas.

The Brinkley location will enhance the Dark Horse Cannabis presence in the Arkansas market, bringing a better customer experience to West Helena patients. This move will not only facilitate greater accessibility to premium cannabis products for local customers but also promote growth in the local community by providing new job opportunities.

"Our move to Brinkley will give us an opportunity to enhance the customer experience and foster brand loyalty," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Dark Horse Cannabis. "We are committed to providing our customers with the high-quality products they deserve, ensuring they feel valued and supported in their cannabis journey." The store acquisition and new location emphasize the company's future growth strategy, reinforcing Dark Horse's commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets while delivering exceptional value to its community.

For more information about Dark Horse Cannabis, please contact Sean Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer, at 501.743.8456 or [email protected] .

About Dark Horse Cannabis:

Dark Horse Cannabis is a leading manufacturer in the cannabis industry, specializing in crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other cannabis products for various brands and companies. Boasting a significant presence in Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi spanning both wholesale and retail aspects, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality and consumer engagement, epitomizing integrity and innovation across the states where it operates. More information about Dark Horse Cannabis can be found at and @_darkhorseofficial.

Contact:

Sean Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 501.743.8456

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dark Horse Cannabis

