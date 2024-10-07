SPX Technologies To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.



In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies' President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies' Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook during a call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Webcast and slides:

The call will be simultaneously webcast and the slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at , or through the following link: .

Conference call:

Dial in: 1-833-630-1956

From outside the United States: +1-412-317-1837

Those interested in participating should dial in five minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the SPX Technologies call.

Call replay:

Dial in: 1-877-344-7529

From outside the United States: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 4037679

About SPX Technologies, Inc : SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 4,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“SPXC.” For more information, please visit .

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: ...

Source: SPX Technologies