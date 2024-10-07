Metagenomi Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. November 25, 2024 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Metagenomi Inc. ("Metagenomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 9 and February 13, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Metagenomi investors have until November 25, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Metagenomi made false statements regarding its collaboration with Moderna, established through a Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement signed on October 29, 2021. This agreement included several four-year research programs and subsequent agreements for licensed products.

If you want to become the lead plaintiff for the Class, you must submit your documents by November 25, 2024. The lead plaintiff acts as a representative for other class members in managing the litigation. You do not need to be the lead plaintiff to be eligible for any potential recovery.

