Confience Welcomes Rachel Gerace As Chief People Officer

Confience, a leading innovator in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) space, appoints Rachel Gerace as its new Chief People Officer.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Confience , a leading innovator in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) space, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rachel Gerace as its new Chief People Officer. With a robust background in People Operations and a strong commitment to cultivating high-performing and engaged teams within the industry, Ms. Gerace brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of fostering inclusive workplace environments and enhancing business performance to her new role at Confience."Rachel's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming an even more cohesive, forward-looking, and employee-centered organization," said Patrick Quinlan, CEO of Confience. "Her extensive expertise and visionary leadership in People Operations are exactly what we need to foster an environment where innovation thrives and our team members can continue to grow professionally and personally."As Chief People Officer, Ms. Gerace will be responsible for leading Confience's People Operations strategy, enhancing organizational culture, performance and spearheading initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion. Her role will be crucial in ensuring that Confience remains a great place to work for current and future employees, facilitating the company's continuous growth and innovation in the laboratory informatics industry."I am excited to join Confience and contribute to a culture that values bold ideas and diverse perspectives," said Rachel Gerace. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the company's considerable achievements and to help create an even more dynamic and supportive workplace where every team member is empowered to excel in their roles and thrive."Ms. Gerace's strategic vision for People Operations will play a central role in shaping the future of Confience as the company continues to expand its reach and influence in the laboratory technology sector.About ConfienceBacked by STG 's continued financial support, Confience emerged from the union of three dedicated teams with decades of LIMS expertise: Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Quality Systems International, and Computing Solutions, Inc.Driven by the mission to provide automated lab management and data on which their customers can act to build trusted products and a thriving planet, Confience offers LIMS solutions that empower laboratory and quality managers to accurately gather, analyze, and report data, work efficiently and intuitively, meet compliance goals, and exceed business objectives.To learn more about Confience, please visit . ‍About STGSTG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies.For more information, please visit .

