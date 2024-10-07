Kinross To Announce Q3 Results On November 5, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) will release its statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after close. On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a call and webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 9135525

Outside of Canada & US – 1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 9135525

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 9135525

Outside of Canada & US – 1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 9135525

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website . The audio webcast will be archived on .

About Kinross Gold Corporation



Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact

Victoria Barrington

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 647-788-4153

...

Investor Relations Contact

David Shaver

Senior Vice-President

phone: 416-365-2761

...

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.