Kinross To Announce Q3 Results On November 5, 2024
Date
10/7/2024 5:15:45 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after market close. On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and Audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 596-4144; Passcode: 9135525
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (646) 968-2525; Passcode: 9135525
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – 1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 9135525
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 9135525
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website . The audio webcast will be archived on .
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
...
Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President
phone: 416-365-2761
...
Source: Kinross Gold Corp.
MENAFN07102024004107003653ID1108755014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.