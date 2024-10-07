Interfor To Announce Third Quarter Results On November 6, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyst conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Thursday, November 7, 2024
BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the“Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 6, 2024. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Thursday, November 7, 2024 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.
| Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 am PT
| 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
| Information related to Interfor's third quarter financial results will be available at
| The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until December 7, 2024.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 44593#
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.0 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804
Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
...
