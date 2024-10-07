Dundee Corporation Completes Sale Of 8,000 Shares Of Taurx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. For Proceeds Of US$1 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the“Company” or“Dundee”) announces that further to the news release disseminated on September 26, 2024, it has now received the requisite board approval from TauRX Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“TauRx”) for the sale of 8,000 shares to a private investor at a price of US$125 per share for proceeds to the Company of US$1,000,000. The transaction has now been completed. Dundee continues to hold 1,007,008 shares of TauRx.



ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

