Viapath Technologies Expands Networking Capabilities To Support NC Department Of Adult Correction Post Hurricane Helene

Rapid deployment supports agency in safeguarding and maintaining the well-being of incarcerated populations.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ViaPath Technologies , the leader in communications for corrections, announced today the expansion of networking facilities to support operations and communications in North Carolina correctional facilities in the wake of the devastation from hurricane Helene.

Due to power and water outages, more than 2,000 residents at multiple correctional facilities in western North Carolina have been safely moved to other locations. ViaPath responded immediately to expand networking capacity into the new housing areas and increase capabilities for communications. ViaPath is working with NCDAC to ensure each incarcerated individual who has been moved continues to have access to ViaPath Inspire® tablets with the ability to connect with loved ones and utilize our free education and wellness programming. In addition, we have also issued free calls for every incarcerated individual using our services in the state.

“We understand the importance of communications, particularly in stressful times such as the unprecedented aftermath of hurricane Helene,” said ViaPath CEO, Deb Alderson.“We have discussed the likelihood of needs like this with our clients and were ready to jump in as soon as it was possible to build out capacity at the intake facilities. Our teams have been working around the clock to ensure that as residents were moved, the communications capacity would be there to meet their needs.”

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.



