Thompson Thrift Expands Into Idaho With 264-Unit Luxury Multifamily Development Near Boise

Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop The Logan, a 264-unit Class A multifamily community in Nampa, approximately 20 minutes southwest of Boise. The company expects to begin in October, with completion expected in winter 2026.

"Nampa is a rapidly growing area with significant unmet needs for new multifamily communities," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We are very excited to be expanding into Idaho and believe The Logan will fill a significant need for residents seeking a high-quality apartment community with desirable amenities."

Located at 2516 W. Karcher Road, The Logan will encompass approximately 12 acres and feature 264 apartment homes in three-story buildings. A variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations will average nearly 1,000 square feet and offer several luxury amenities that Thompson Thrift communities are known for. Residents will enjoy homes with stainless steel appliances, glass-top ranges, hardwood-style flooring, a walk-in shower and multiple smart home capabilities. Additionally, select homes will feature cabinetry with soft-close doors, a deluxe closet system with shelving, premium lighting, a dry bar and advanced smart home capabilities. Private patios, balconies, yards and detached garage options will also be available.

Resort-style living will continue throughout the community with signature amenities, including an outdoor entertainment kitchen and grilling areas, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style heated swimming pool, electric firepits with seating areas, a billiards and shuffleboard area, a dog park, bike storage and a StarbucksTM coffee bar. Residents working from home will enjoy the convenience of focus suites and community-wide wi-fi. An on-site service team, valet trash service and a user-friendly mobile app will also be available.

The Logan will have excellent visibility and connectivity to Karcher Road and I-84, providing easy access to the Boise metro's employment hubs and the retail and recreational activities abundant in the Treasure Valley. Nearby major employers include Plexus, a global logistics leader; St. Luke's Nampa, a not-for-profit health system and J.R. Simplot, a pioneering agricultural company focused on plant nutrition and food processing.

Nampa is Idaho's third largest city and the country's top boomtown, according to the latest Smart Asset ranking. Located in the scenic northwestern region that is home to Idaho's wine country, Nampa provides an attractive outdoor lifestyle with various activities such as hiking, camping, fishing and skiing all within a short distance.

Canyon County, which includes the city of Nampa, has featured a population growth of 3.23% in recent years. Compared with other Northwest metro areas, the Boise area shines in terms of housing value. Boise's Ada County and Nampa's Canyon County have very similar statistics in regards to growth, but Canyon County currently has less than 20% of the total multifamily inventory and only 20% of the region's development activity.

With the development of The Logan, Thompson Thrift enters its 23rd state and continues to expand its footprint across the country. The company has eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia and Utah. Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity for The Logan.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily, commercial and industrial projects.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success: Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .



