CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM Mike Lockwood Joins Abundance Studios® As Executive Producer

Investment Advisor Representative & CERTIFIED PLANNERTM Mike Lockwood Joins Abundance Studios®

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advisor Representative & CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, Mike Lockwood, has signed on to join Abundance Studios® as an Executive Producer. Mike understands the value of storytelling and, with over 35 years of experience in the financial industry, the compassion and focus he brings to every venture will be an asset to the studio. His dedication to helping clients achieve financial independence and his commitment to excellence will offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios® is creating.

A distinguished investment advisor representative with Oakwood Wealth Partners, Mike has joined the studio as an Executive Producer. With a career spanning over 35 years, Mike brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the Abundance Studios® team.

"I am incredibly excited to join Abundance Studios® as an Executive Producer," said Mike Lockwood. "Storytelling is a powerful tool, and I believe that through film, we can inspire and educate people. I look forward to contributing to the impactful projects that Abundance Studios® is known for."

Abundance Studios currently has two films in development for its 2024 slate. In June, production began on a new, feature-length documentary about Guy Harvey, the renowned marine conservationist and artist, further expanding the studio's diverse portfolio. The second documentary in production recounts the compelling story of Brisa de Angulo, showcasing her incredible journey. 'BRISA' chronicles the remarkable journey of one woman who overcame a history of abuse growing up in Bolivia to not only seek justice for herself but reform the laws in 25 countries, helping more than 2,000 children navigate the court system to escape sexual assault in the process.

About Mike

Mike Lockwood is an investment advisor representative with Oakwood Wealth Partners in Irvine, California. For over 35 years, Mike has built a practice that has grown to 20 team members, with 11 advisors and 9 staff members, currently overseeing over $1.5 Billion in Assets (as of April 1, 2024). His clientele consists of healthcare professionals, governmental employees, executives and retirees. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic FA, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic FA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic FA. CRN-7058412-092424

With a dual Finance and Marketing degree from California State University, Bakersfield, Mike has continued his education through obtaining his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM practitioner in 1994. For over 30 years, he has always put the clients' best interests first and lives by his broker-dealer's (Osaic FA) motto of Serve First, Last and AlwaysTM. He has been asked to conduct seminars on diverse subjects as Social Security, Retirement Income Planning, Investments 101, Basic Financial Planning and practice management.

Mike is also a published author. In December 2023, Mike released his first book, Decision Decade, which addresses many of the irrevocable decisions towards retirement and the next phase of your life within the last five years before and the five years after retirement.

