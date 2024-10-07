CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR ) will release its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the closes on Monday, October 28, 2024. Management will host a call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:

Live Conference Call Details:

Live webcast:

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Canada: +1 226 828 7575

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

Access Code: 050510

Replay Details:

Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 11:59 PM CDT

Replay Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 581939

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 71 apartment communities consisting of 13,012 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit .



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected] .



SOURCE Centerspace

