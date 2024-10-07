Trans Mountain Announces 10-Year Monitoring Agreement With Hifi Engineering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State-of-the-art fibre optic system will enhance leak detection for monitoring Trans Mountain's expanded pipeline system

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Mountain has entered into an agreement with Hifi Engineering (Hifi) to deploy a High-fidelity Distributed Sensing (HDSTM) fibre optic for comprehensive monitoring and enhanced leak detection on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The hybrid fibre optic network consists of a telecommunications cable paired with Hifi's specialized optical sensing fibre and dual micro duct conduit.

“Trans Mountain is committed to continuous improvement in all facets of our operation,” said Jason Balasch, Vice President Business Development and Commercial Services.“Our pipeline system was already monitored around the clock by two leak detection systems through our control centre in Edmonton. This agreement with Hifi provides our system another layer of leak detection and comprehensive monitoring utilizing their state-of-the-art technology.”

In addition to installing the fibre optic system for enhanced leak detection and intrusion monitoring, Trans Mountain and Hifi have signed a 10-year monitoring agreement. Under this agreement, Hifi will provide real-time monitoring support from its 24/7 operations centre.

"We are honoured to have this agreement with Trans Mountain to include 24/7 monitoring support of this multi-product infrastructure," said Steven Koles, President and CEO, Hifi."It represents a great showcase of the product agnostic distributed optical sensing and artificial intelligence and machine learning technology from Hifi which can be applied to all types of pipelines including conventional oil and gas, as well as carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and water."









State-of-the-art fibre optic system deployed on pipeline for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The Trans Mountain and Hifi initiative marks the world's longest fully distributed fibre optic sensing deployment on a multi-product liquids pipeline.

Hifi's HDSTM system, now substantially complete, has been under a progressive baselining and commissioning process since the completion of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. This process leverages new automation and machine learning developed by Hifi to fully baseline normal pipeline operations.

The deployment includes surveillance support for leak detection, ground disturbance and security integrity risks, including right-of-way intrusion, strain monitoring, pig tracking and other operational applications. The fibre optic system can measure vibrations, temperature and pipe movement, continuously and accurately and can pinpoint the location of a suspected leak or other event within metres.

Trans Mountain's pipeline system is also monitored by two computational systems, overseen by control centre operators and the leak detection group. Operators have the authority to shut down the pipeline in the event of a system alarm.

Trans Mountain and Hifi were recently recognized by the Fibre Optic Sensing Association (FOSA), receiving Project of the Year for this initiative.









About Trans Mountain

Trans Mountain Corporation operates Canada's only pipeline system transporting oil products to the West Coast. We deliver approximately 890,000 barrels of petroleum products each day through a dual pipeline system of more than 1,150 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta, British Columbia and 111 kilometres of pipeline in Washington state.

Trans Mountain also operates a state-of-the-art loading facility, Westridge Marine Terminal, with three berths providing tidewater access to global markets.

As a federal Crown corporation, Trans Mountain continues to build on more than 70 years of experience delivering operational and safety excellence through our crude oil pipeline system.

With our expanded pipeline system now in place, Trans Mountain provides enhanced direct access for Canadian crude oil to world markets. The expansion realizes a world-class system for oil transport, developed to Canada's high standards within one of the most stringent regulatory regimes in the world, creating long-term economic benefits, enhanced marine protection, enhanced safety and emergency management capabilities, and enhanced skilled-worker capacity building in communities and Indigenous groups.

About Hifi

Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies and machine learning software primarily used for preventative monitoring of pipelines and other critical assets. Hifi's technology is deployed across over 3.5 million meters of pipeline assets globally. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized service offerings based on its high fidelity distributed sensing (HDSTM) technology platform, over 100 patents issued or pending, and was recently awarded 2023 Innovation award from Energy Connections Canada (ECC). Hifi was also named one of SDTC's Sustainability Changemakers for both 2022 and 2023 in addition to winning awards from the Fiber Optic Sensing Association in 2023, 2022 and 2021 for Innovation and Project of the Year (for the 1,200 km Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline project). Hifi has ranked as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

