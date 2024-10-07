Orchid Island Capital To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of 2024 following the close of trading on the New York on Thursday, October 24, 2024.



Call Details

An earnings conference call and live webcast will be hosted Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at . A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at . An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer