Flotek Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

Flotek Industries, ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK ) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its third quarter 2024 and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2024.



The Company plans to issue its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results press release after close on Monday, November 4, 2024, and host its call on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at under "News" within the Investor Relations section, by telephone toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or by using the following link to access the audience view of the webcast at approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 59 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit .

