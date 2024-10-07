Boldyn Networks To Launch New Wireless Innovation Center In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The innovation center will serve as a dynamic hub and technical

testbed for the company's latest neutral host 5G, private networks, and Wi-Fi infrastructure and will showcase the latest wireless use cases and applications for all major industries.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest shared infrastructure providers, announced expansion plans to its current Las Vegas based Network Operations Center (NOC) that will integrate a world-class innovation center and test lab facility all collocated together.

Planned for the spring of 2025, the expansion will be an annex to

Boldyn's 24/7 Network Operations Center. It will include multiple testing and lab spaces, a next-generation innovation center, a client experiential area, and enhanced meeting and office spaces. It will showcase the latest private network solutions that Boldyn is bringing to its enterprise and government customers to improve areas of their business, including operational efficiencies, customer experience, business continuity, situational awareness, and environment impact. Boldyn will also showcase how it is both enabling and utilizing AI technology to provide its customers with innovative solutions that improve business performance.

"Boldyn Networks is delivering the advanced network infrastructure throughout the country that is needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. We look forward to showcasing how we partner with our enterprise customers throughout all major industries, as well as our government and military customers, to solve their connectivity needs of today and tomorrow,"

said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US . "By locating our innovation center in Las Vegas, it will allow our customers and partners to see firsthand how we deliver the latest wireless solutions and how we monitor and provide service quality assurance 24/7 to all our networks."

The company's existing network monitoring operations are extensive and include the monitoring of thousands of broadcast site locations, core network infrastructure, fiber backbone miles, large public venue sites, and transportation facilities throughout the country.

"Adding the innovation center will not only showcase our

NOC but also demonstrate our solutions in partnership with customers," said Marc Rohleder, CTO of Boldyn Networks, US . "Our advanced lab environment will support continued technology innovation and testing to help advance customer solutions such as next gen wireless networks, private network low latency edge applications, computer vision technologies and advanced data analytics."

The center will feature an experiential area that demonstrates the cutting-edge connectivity use cases that the company provides to customers today and the latest developments towards future applications and solutions that are currently in process.

Boldyn is committed to delivering connectivity projects across the U.S. From major transit systems and airports to higher education institutions, entertainment venues, and active US military bases, Boldyn is dedicated to enhancing the connected experience across all industries.



Learn more about

Boldyn's NOC expansion at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas this week, where Boldyn will exhibit its shared infrastructure solutions and will lend insights, technical advancements, and thought leadership across the following focus areas:



Connected Aviation Summit : Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer, US - 'The Future of Flight: Exploring the Importance of Connected Aviation' on Tuesday, October 8 at 10:15am PDT



Connected Aviation Summit : Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer, US - 'Revolutionizing Aviation: The Impact of IoT and Digital Transformation' on Tuesday, October 8 at 12:00pm PDT



Private Network Summit : Marc Rohleder, Chief Technology Officer, US - 'Private 5G: Is Everything Ready for the "Showtime"?' on Tuesday, October 8 at 3:30pm PDT



Government, Homeland Security and Defense Summit :

Lou Zeisman, Military Liaison, US - 'Fireside chat - Lessons Learned: Base-Wide Connectivity & Coverage' on Wednesday, October 9 at 4:30pm PDT

DASpedia's 5G Enterprise - In Building Wireless Technologies :

Melissa Mullarkey, Senior Vice President, Wireless Solutions, US - 'In-Building Wireless Technology for Large Venues Today and Tomorrow' on Wednesday, October 9 at 2:45pm PDT

About

Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks to smart campuses–through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company–Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

For more information contact:

Scott Christiansen

Vice President, Marketing Communications

Boldyn Networks

E

[email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED