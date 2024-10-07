Autonation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Audio Webcast Scheduled For Friday, October 25, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, (NYSE: AN ), today announced that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Friday, October 25, 2024, before the opens. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a call and webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 833-470-1428 (Conference ID: 356177) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" autonatio . The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations" after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 15, 2024, or by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 747579).

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offers innovative products, exceptional services, and comprehensive solutions, and empowers its customers to make the best decisions for their needs. With a nationwide network of dealerships strengthened by a recognized brand, we offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and expert maintenance and repair services. Through DRV PNK, we have raised over $40 million for cancer-related causes, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our Associates, Customers, and the communities we serve.

Please visit , href="" rel="nofollow" autonatio , and , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

