Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, followed by a call at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (5:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.



RSI's press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com . To listen to the webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI's investor relations website at . Interested parties may also dial 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local) or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The conference call access code is 941616.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI's investor relations website shortly after the call until at least November 30, 2024.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media:

Lisa Johnson

...

Investors:

...