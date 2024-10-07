Alexander & Baldwin Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONOLULU, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, (NYSE: ALEX ) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based owner, operator, and developer of high-quality commercial in Hawai'i, will report results for the third quarter 2024, after the closes, on Thursday, October

24, 2024. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a call and webcast on Thursday, October

24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call and webcast will feature a discussion on third quarter 2024 operating and performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

Company participants on the call and webcast will include Lance Parker, president and chief executive officer, Clayton Chun, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, and other members of senior management.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-800-836-8184

International: 1-646-357-8785

Please instruct the operator to connect you to the Alexander & Baldwin call.

Access to the webcast will be available here .

Earnings documents will be available for download from A&B's investor website at investors rbaldwin after the market closes on October 24, 2024.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 14 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at .

Contact:

Jordan Hino

(808) 525-8475

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin

