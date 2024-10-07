Illumina To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Monday, November 4, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, (NASDAQ: ILMN ) announced today that it will issue results for the third quarter 2024 following the close of on Monday, November 4, 2024.



On the same day, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Officer, will host a call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) on Monday, November 4, 2024. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at href="" rel="nofollow" illumin . Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 877.400.0505 or +1.323.701.0225 outside North America, both with Conference ID 2966739. To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's

website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit

and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

[email protected]

Media:

Bonny Fowler

+1.740.641.5579

[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

