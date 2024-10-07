MEDIROM Rehab Solutions Inc. Acquires Rehabilitation Centers From Y’S, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: MRM) (“Medirom” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it is capitalizing on its extensive experience operating wellness clinics and healthcare to expand into the rehabilitation industry. In doing so, MEDIROM established a wholly-owned subsidiary, MEDIROM Rehab Solutions Inc., which acquired all of the rehabilitation centers of Y's, Inc. Prior to the by MEDIROM Rehab Solutions Inc., Y's, Inc. owned and operated ten cerebral infarction rehabilitation centers in Tokyo and other major cities across Japan.



Cerebral infarction rehabilitation is a comprehensive program designed to help individuals who have experienced various types of strokes. Such strokes occur when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, leading to tissue damage and potential long-term consequences. Typical components of cerebral infarction rehabilitation include: physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cognitive therapy, and emotional support.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion into rehabilitation services under Rehab Solutions and the acquisition of Y's, Inc. We see significant synergies and will leverage our extensive wellness clinic operational experience as well as our health-tech capabilities,” said Kouji Eguchi, CEO, Medirom.

ABOUT MEDIROM Rehab Solutions Inc.

CEO: Yasuhiro Ito

Location: 16F, Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Date of establishment: June 10, 2024

Business description: Operation of“Cerebral Infarction Rehabilitation Center,” an uninsured service, and contracted rehabilitation services

Public Relations: Aiko Ido

TEL: 03-5542-0785

Email: ...

ABOUT MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

