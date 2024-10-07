Altus Group To Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial (“CRE”), announced today that it plans to release its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024 after close on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Q3 2024 Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay:

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

...