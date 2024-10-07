Credit Acceptance Named A Top Workplace For Remote Work By Monster

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the“Company”,“Credit Acceptance”,“we”,“our”, or“us”) has been named to the 2024 list of Top Workplaces for Remote Work by Monster and Energage. This is our first time being recognized on this list, with a #2 ranking out of 54 companies honored in the 500-plus employee-size category. The list celebrates organizations that cultivate exceptional remote working environments based on employee feedback.



“Building and maintaining a strong remote work culture requires a thoughtful combination of strategic vision, personalized team member support, and meaningful opportunities for in-person connection,” said Wendy Rummler, Credit Acceptance Chief People Officer.“By prioritizing these principles, we've created an environment where team members feel valued, engaged, and connected, regardless of physical distance.”

Credit Acceptance's remote-first policy is a prime example of the strength of our culture. We permanently adopted the policy in December 2020, after recognizing team members' satisfaction since its implementation earlier that year. This decision was a significant change in our operations (less than 25 percent of team members worked remotely before the COVID-19 pandemic) and set us apart within our industry.

The environment is grounded in trust, engaging team members while fostering camaraderie and pride in our mission. As a result of our remote-first policy, we attract and retain top talent across the country who would have otherwise been unavailable, which strengthens our workforce diversity.

Credit Acceptance is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. This year, the Company has received three honors from Great Place to Work® and Fortune: we have been ranked 39th in the 100 Best Companies to Work For® (the tenth time we have been included on this list), 50th in the Best Workplaces for Millennials (the eighth time we have been included), and 13th in the 2024 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (the tenth time we have been included). In addition, Credit Acceptance has been named a Top Workplaces USA award winner for the fourth consecutive year, a Most Loved Workplace® for 2024 in several categories by the Best Practice Institute, and a Newsweek America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplace® for 2024, among many others.

