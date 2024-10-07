COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING STEPS UP IN RESPONSE TO HURRICANE HELENE AND IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE MILTON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Private/Public Partnership Provides Crucial Relief Efforts in the Delay of Response

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene and the upcoming landfall of Hurricane Milton, College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ® is taking action to provide critical support. College HUNKS, a trusted name in junk removal and moving services with over 200 franchises nationwide was contacted by the Mayor of Tampa and the City of Tampa to step in and offer essential services in debris removal, cleanup, and relocation assistance due to the federal response contractors bringing only 15% of expected aid.

With the federal response currently delayed and the west coast of Florida only having two days to prepare, the need for immediate assistance is more significant than ever. College HUNKS is actively assisting in the hardest-hit areas affected by Hurricane Helene and is helping prepare for Hurricane Milton's landfall. As part of a private/public partnership with the City of Tampa, College HUNKS is leveraging its resources to support affected communities.

"The partnership with the City of Tampa is a powerful reminder of the need to come together in times of crisis," said Nick Friedman, co-founder and visionary of College HUNKS. "Our team is working tirelessly in Tampa to help clear the streets and reduce potential future damage. As my immediate and extended family grapple with the devastating effects of our homes flooding, we know the importance of needing help with removal, the feeling of loss, and the disappointment when help does not arrive."

The College HUNKS team in Raleigh also partnered with the Carolina Hurricanes Alumni to organize a drive for western North Carolina. College HUNKS drove thousands of much-needed supplies up to Asheville, including water, diapers, bleach, non-perishables, animal food, and more. The Wilmington, NC HUNKS owner, Jeff Moss, also dropped off more than 7,500 pounds of donations on Sunday, October 6, to Operation Air Drop and Winkler's Grove Baptist Church in Hickory.

For citizens who need help during this critical time, College HUNKS can assist with removing items at the curb to prevent them from becoming dangerous debris in the next storm. College HUNKS also offers labor services to help load items into a storage unit or similar. College HUNKS is also providing tips on how to protect your home between storms.



